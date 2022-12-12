scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Army personnel booked for rape

The complainant told police that she had come in contact with the accused in 2019 and they became friends.

Acting on the complaint police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house) of the IPC. (Representational/File)

The Dera Bassi police Sunday booked an Army personnel for allegedly raping a woman. The accused, identified as Gurpreet singh, has not been arrested yet.

The complainant told police that she had come in contact with the accused in 2019 and they became friends. She alleged that Singh had made obscene videos of her and threatened to make those videos viral. However, she lodged a complaint but the issue was resolved and they reached a compromise. The complainant alleged that the accused again began harassing her and raped her at her home in Dera Bassi and also took away her cell phone with him. Acting on the complaint police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house) of the IPC.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 04:25:33 am
