Armed robbery: Police arrest four, recover Rs 98 lakh in cash

The Derabassi police on Thursday arrested four more culprits in the Rs 1 crore armed robbery case. Three of the four accused have been arrested from Maharashtra. Police recovered Rs 98.09 lakh out of a total of Rs 1 crore.

The arrested accused were produced in a court which remanded them in three-day police custody.

On June 10, armed robbers had robbed property dealer Harjit Nagpal at gunpoint and also shot a fruit vendor who chased the robbers. A case was registered at Derabassi police station.

During investigation, it came to light that one of the accused, Ranjodh Singh, had come to meet Nagpal regarding a property deal but it turned into a robbery.

Police arrested Ranjodh Singh on the same day and other accused Maninderjit Singh and Saurabh were arrested on the disclosures made by Ranjodh Singh.

On the revelations of the other accused, the police arrested four more culprits identified as Arya, Mahipal Singh, Sunny Jaglan and Abhai Singh.

Police recovered Rs 28 lakh from Ranjodh Singh, Rs 45 lakh and a country-made pistol from Maninderjit Singh, Rs 18 lakh from Mahipal Singh, Rs 2.59 lakh from Sunny Jaglan and Rs 4.5 lakh from Abhai Singh.

Police arrested accused Arya, Mahipal, Sunny Jaglan and Abhai Singh from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

Police also recovered a Honda City car, a Toyota Corolla car, one country-made pistol with three live cartridges along with Rs 98.09 lakh from the accused.