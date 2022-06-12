Armed men strike for second day in a row, make away with bag of gold

In the second case of snatching reported in Mohali in the last two days, four assailants snatched three bags containing 500 grams of gold and around three kilograms of silver from a jeweller in Landran on Saturday.

According to the report, the victim Praveen Kumar was going home with his wife after closing his shop around 10 pm. Parveen was carrying three bags when he was intercepted by the four, who snatched the bags. One of them also fired a gun.

Eyewitnesses said that the four fled toward Banur in a car. Police were lodging the FIR at the time of filing this report and are verifying the details. Mohali has seen 14 such incidents in the last month.