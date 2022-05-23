Armed men attack youth in Mubarakpur, 25 booked

Around two dozen armed men attacked a man at his residence in Mubarakpur near Dera Bassi and left him seriously injured. An old enmity was said to be the reason behind the attack. Police booked 25 persons in this connection.

The man injured in attack was identified as Rahul (22). Rahul was sitting outside his room on Saturday and at around 9 pm when a group of around 25 men with swords and rods attacked him.

Rahul was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where his condition is said to be serious. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

Rahul’s family alleged that some identified persons had attacked their home three days ago and they had also informed the local police but no action was taken. In-charge of Mubarikpur police station, Balbir Singh, said they registered a case and raids were on to nab the culprits. He added that there has been no laxity on the part of the police.