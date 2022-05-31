Anti-socials’ social outreach: threats, warnings and illegal weapons

Many social media accounts created under names of slain gangsters in Punjab have continued to operate, years after the death of the gangster. Posts taking responsibility for murders, open threats and warnings, declarations of venegeance and pictures of illegal weapons are openly uploaded on these pages. After Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in Mansa on Sunday, Facebook posts on the pages of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in jail, have surfaced. However, the cyber cell of Punjab Police seems to have turned a blind eye to the issue.

Gangsters who have fled the country and are operating from abroad have made it a trend to take responsibility of high-profile murders through their social media posts. Social media pages in the names of slain gangsters like Shera Khuban, Vicky Goundar, Sukha Kahlwan and Davinder Bambiha are being operated, even though they were killed long ago.

The Facebook page of Gounder, who was killed in a police encounter in January, 2018, continues to be active. Another, under Sarwan Bodla’s name, was active till August 4, last year. The last post, written in Punjabi, was a warning to a rival gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

A page that is widely followed by the people is that of slain gangster Davinder Bambiha, who was killed in a police encounter near Bathinda in 2016. However, the page continues to be active, even claiming responsibilities of some high-profile murders. Bambiha’s group is said to be run by Lucky Patial, who is currently lodged in a jail in Armenia, with his module being active in Punjab.

It was in August last year that a social media post allegedly posted there claimed the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Now, Bishnoi and Brar claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder, calling it a revenge for Middukhera’s murder.

A post in Punjabi was also uploaded on a page being operated in the name of a notorious criminal Sukha Kahalwan. Kahalwan was killed by Vicky Gounder and his aides while being taken away in prison van in 2015. Kahalwan was an alleged sworn enemy of Gounder.

Punjab Cyber Cell’s in-charge Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilambari Vijay Jagadale was not available for comments. Another officer said on condition of anonymity said that the cyber cell keeps monitoring the pages created in the names of gangsters and if anything significant is found, they analyse it and find the location from where the post was uploaded.

Jasbir Singh, a lawyer at Mohali district court, said that the trend of operating gangsters’ social media pages is dangerous and youngsters are being influenced by the inflammatory posts. He added that one can find many posts with phone numbers of people claiming to fund illegal weapons is also dangerous.

Dr Daler Singh Multani, a Mohali based social worker, said that the cyberspace is a wider area and anyone can use it. He added that the way it is being used for negative purposes in Punjab is worrisome and the state government must take congnisance of this.