Anti-dengue drive: 1,36,665 houses surveyed in Mohali, larvae found in at least 4,957

THE MOHALI district administration, since March this year, has surveyed a total of 1,36,665 houses and other places to check for breeding of mosquitoes and found larvae in as many as 4957 properties, with challans immediately being issued to all the violators, officials said.

On Monday alone, a total of 91 suspected dengue cases were reported from the district. District immunization officer Dr Vikrant Gupta said that of these 46 cases had been confirmed while adding that five deaths have been reported due to the vector-borne disease so far.

On Monday, a 30-year-old woman succumbed to the disease. Doctors said the victim, identified as Ramrati, belonged to Matour.

According to Mohali civil surgeon, Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur, teams of health workers are checking coolers, fridge trays, pots, empty tires, boxes, and other containers during their door-to-door checking, with special emphasis being laid on survey, fogging, and awareness campaigns in some of the high-risk areas — Phase 7, Balongi and Dera Bassi — from where several cases of dengue fever had been reported in the recent days.

“A total of five teams are conducting surveys in Balongi these days. Dengue is spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, principally Aedes aegypti. The larvae of the mosquito that spreads dengue can turn into dangerous mosquitoes in a few days. Generally, people think that if the weather is a little cold, then the dengue mosquito won’t breed. But the truth is that the Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds even in this season. Hence, people should be more careful,” Kaur said.

The symptoms of dengue may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. Recovery generally takes two to seven days In a small proportion of cases, the disease develops into a more severe dengue hemorrhagic fever, resulting in bleeding, low levels of blood platelets and blood plasma leakage, or into dengue shock syndrome, where dangerously low blood pressure occurs.

Dr. Adarshpal Kaur appealed to the residents of the district to cooperate for the prevention of dengue and said that the health department on its own was making continuous efforts in this direction. “Only with the help of people the district could we make Mohali dengue-free. There is no definite season for the spread of dengue fever, but usually, it is more prevalent from July to November, so caution is needed even during October and November,” Kaur said.