Another illegal mining case registered in Zirakpur

The Zirakpur police registered a case after the mining department found that illegal mining was going on in Baltana area. The raiding team also recovered two JCBs and tractors from the spot. A case was registered on the complaint of Narotam Sharma, the mining inspector of Zirakpur who alleged that the department received information in this regard. “After the information, the department found that some people were carrying out illegal mining in a vacant plot. During the raid it was found that some people were digging sand with two JCB machines and tractor-trolleys,” the complainant said.