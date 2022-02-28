Another case filed against promoters of GBP Group

The Zirakpur police on Sunday registered another case of cheating against promoters of Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited (GBP). The promoters of the company had already gone bankrupt and allegedly fled to another country.

The case was registered on the complaint of a UP resident, Ved Parkash Attri, who alleged that the promoters of the company had taken money from him for investment purposes but fled and did not return his money. “I had invested the money in the company for a three-year contract, the accused had to return my money in case the project could not be completed in a time period of three years, I had given a total of Rs 1.30 crore to the promoters of the company,” Attri told the police.

Police booked the promoters of GBP Group including Pardeep Gupta, Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam under sections 406, 420 and 120 B of the IPC. The promoters of the company allegedly fled the country after duping hundreds of investors. They have been booked in cases in Mohali and Chandigarh.