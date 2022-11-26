Another armed carjacking in Mohali, third in last seven days

In the third such incident in Punjab’s Mohali in the last seven days, an armed carjacking was reported from the city’s busy Phase 11 area on Thursday, leading the police to suspect that the same gang was behind all three incidents.

Vinod Kumar, a Panipat resident, who had come to Mohali on Thursday to drop a person at Sector 65, filed a complaint with the police on Friday saying that four armed men in a Honda City car stopped his vehicle, pointed a pistol at him, robbed him of his phone and money, and took away his Hyundai Verna car.

Kumar told the police that he had stopped en route to have dinner and was returning after dinner when the incident took place. Kumar also said that he had failed to note down the registration number of the Honda City car.

Following Kumar’s complaint, a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Phase 11 police station. The police team investigating the case said that it was likely that the same gang was behind the recent carjacking incidents in the city.

On Wednesday, four armed men had stolen a car from a man in Sector 88. While the car was recovered from Sirhind town in neighbouring Fatehgarh Sahib district, the culprits are yet to be arrested.

On November 20, four men booked a cab and then stole it after threatening the driver at gunpoint. The driver was left in Nakodar town.