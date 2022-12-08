scorecardresearch
Minister conducts surprise check, asks officials to prepare list of illegal constructions

Anmol Gagan Maan held a meeting with the councillors including the president of the civic body and discussed the issue of illegal constructions.

Anmol Gagan Maan. (Express Photo)

Punjab Tourism Minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan on Wednesday conducted a surprise check at Kharar Municipal Council’s (MC) office and directed the officials to prepare a list of illegally constructed structures. The minister also said that action will be taken against the officers who passed building plans illegally. The minister also instructed officials to demolish illegally constructed buildings in town.

Maan also held a meeting with the councillors including the president of the civic body and discussed the issue of illegal constructions. She said that during the inspection of the record, it was found that permission was given for construction of buildings illegally and some plans were also passed on by officials of the MC. She said that a report has been sought on the illegal constructions and building plans following which action will be taken against the erring officials and builders.

Action will also be taken against builders for not providing basic amenities to the people, she said, adding that the MC officials to ensure that the builders are providing the facilities which they had promised while selling their properties.

Maan claimed she knew that officials of the civic body in collusion with the builders passed the plans by overlooking the rules, adding that in future, no plan will be passed without following due procedure.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:57:15 am
