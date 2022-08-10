scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Anmol Gagan Maan reviews preparations of Aam Aadmi clinics

Anmol Gagan Maan said that in the first phase, 75 such clinics will be established. These will be dedicated to the people on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on August 15.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
August 10, 2022 4:27:54 am
Punjab Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan (File Photo)

Punjab Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan reviewed preparations of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, set to be inaugurated on August 15, at Chajju Majra, Jandpura and Kansal villages.

Maan said that another big promise made by the Punjab government to the people before the elections is going to be fulfilled on August 15. “Aam Aadmi clinics have been established very close to people’s homes by the state government with the intention to provide free and good health facilities to the people,” said Maan.

She said that in the first phase, 75 such clinics will be established. These will be dedicated to the people on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on August 15.

She said that there will be a doctor’s room, reception-cum-waiting area, besides an MBBS doctor. The other staff will be pharmacists, nurses and attendants at every clinic. The minister said that about 100 clinical tests and 41 packages will be given free of cost to people at the clinics.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...Premium
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 04:27:54 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

4

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

5

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement