Anmol Gagan Maan reviews preparations of Aam Aadmi clinics

Punjab Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan reviewed preparations of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, set to be inaugurated on August 15, at Chajju Majra, Jandpura and Kansal villages.

Maan said that another big promise made by the Punjab government to the people before the elections is going to be fulfilled on August 15. “Aam Aadmi clinics have been established very close to people’s homes by the state government with the intention to provide free and good health facilities to the people,” said Maan.

She said that in the first phase, 75 such clinics will be established. These will be dedicated to the people on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on August 15.

She said that there will be a doctor’s room, reception-cum-waiting area, besides an MBBS doctor. The other staff will be pharmacists, nurses and attendants at every clinic. The minister said that about 100 clinical tests and 41 packages will be given free of cost to people at the clinics.