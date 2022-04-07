Animal escape scare: Chhatbir zoo admin dubs viral videos fake

The Chhatbir zoo administration clarified on Wednesday that no animal had escaped from zoo. The clarification came after some videos had gone viral that a few dangerous, carnivorous animals had escaped from the zoo.

Field Director, Chhatbir Zoo, Kalpana K, said that some old videos of animals roaming in residential areas are doing the rounds on social media and the news items regarding the escape are totally fake. She added that the videos have nothing to do with the animals of Chhatbir Zoo.

“This is a fake and false news which is being spread by some mischievous elements to spread fear and panic among the general public,” she said.

She stated further that the administration of the zoo would like to point out that all animals are being handled carefully and in a scientific manner, as per the instructions and directives of Central Zoo Authority, Government of India. She said that all arrangements are being monitored on a daily basis, keeping in view safety and security.

She said that Chhatbir Zoo is a popular tourist destination in North India and Punjab and action would be taken against those deliberately tarnishing its name. She said that the general public is requested by the zoo administration to ignore such fake and false news and not to forward them.

For clarifications, one can contact the helpline number 6239526008, it was stated.