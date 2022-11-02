Amritsar: Vigilance Bureau inspector booked for demanding bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday registered a case against an Inspector posted in its Amritsar office for allegedly demanding Rs 5,000 as bribe. The accused named in the case has been identified as one Amolak Singh.

Amritsar resident Prathmesh Mohan had lodged a complaint with the bureau that his wife Harpreet Kaur and him were arrested in a graft case in 2021. Harpreet Kaur was posted as a building inspector at Amritsar MC, while Prathmesh Mohan is a property dealer. The complainant had said that the arrest was carried out by a VB team, led by Inspector Amolak Singh.

The complainant added they were later granted bail by a court in June, 2021. After they came out of jail, Inspector Amolak had called up Mohan and asked him to come at his office. The complainant alleged that once he reached the office, Inspector Amolak Singh had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe from him.

The complainant made a video of the accused demanding bribe and uploaded it on the PGRS Complaint Management System, following which the VB had registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act at VB’s police station of Flying Squad at Mohali against Inspector Amolak Singh.