scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Amritsar: Vigilance Bureau inspector booked for demanding bribe

The complainant made a video of the accused demanding bribe and uploaded it on the PGRS Complaint Management System, following which the Vigilance Bureau had registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The accused named in the case has been identified as one Amolak Singh. (File)

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday registered a case against an Inspector posted in its Amritsar office for allegedly demanding Rs 5,000 as bribe. The accused named in the case has been identified as one Amolak Singh.

Amritsar resident Prathmesh Mohan had lodged a complaint with the bureau that his wife Harpreet Kaur and him were arrested in a graft case in 2021. Harpreet Kaur was posted as a building inspector at Amritsar MC, while Prathmesh Mohan is a property dealer. The complainant had said that the arrest was carried out by a VB team, led by Inspector Amolak Singh.

The complainant added they were later granted bail by a court in June, 2021. After they came out of jail, Inspector Amolak had called up Mohan and asked him to come at his office. The complainant alleged that once he reached the office, Inspector Amolak Singh had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe from him.

The complainant made a video of the accused demanding bribe and uploaded it on the PGRS Complaint Management System, following which the VB had registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act at VB’s police station of Flying Squad at Mohali against Inspector Amolak Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 07:35:02 am
Next Story

South Korea issues air raid alert after North Korea fires missiles

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement