Ahead of SL tests, Indian team practices at Mohali

Several members of the Indian men’s Test team — who are not part of the ongoing T-20 series — on Friday took part in a practice session at the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium in preparation for the upcoming Test series with Sri Lanka that starts on March 4.

Senior members of the team — including R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, S Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, and Mayank Aggarwal — had arrived in Chandigarh on Thursday and were part of Friday’s practice session.

The players underwent some practice drills on the field before training in the outdoor nets with the support staff. The Indian team will play the first Test match of the series at Mohali from March 4 to March 8 before moving to Bengaluru for the second Test.

Meanwhile, ten members of the Sri Lanka Test team — including Ajantha Madurasinghe, Dharshana Gamage, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thiramane, Dimuth Karunarathna, Suranga Lakmal, Avishka Gunawardana, Prabath Kumarage, Vishwa Fernando, and Lasith Embuldeniya — arrived in Chandigarh on Friday. Former Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is expected to join the Indian test team members at Chandigarh on Saturday and can take part in the day’s practice session.