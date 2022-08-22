scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Ahead of PM’s visit, security tightened, New Chandigarh declared ‘no fly zone’

Police conduct checking in Mohali and Chandigarh

Mohali, Narendra Modi, Mohali district administration, Mullanpur Garibdas (New Chandigarh), Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDuring his last visit, the PM Modi’s cavalcade was grounded, leaving him stranded for 20 minutes on a flyover. File

The Mohali district administration Sunday declared Mullanpur Garibdas (New Chandigarh) as ‘no fly zone’ ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on August 24 to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer and Research Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC that the Medi-city, where the PM is scheduled to attend the ceremony, will be a ‘no fly zone’ along with the 2-km area around it. The orders will remain in force till August 24.

The district administration said that flying of drones will be prohibited in the area.

Also, an alert was issued regarding a possible terrorist attack in the state. As per the intelligence reports, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is trying to carry out terrorist attacks in Chandigarh and Mohali. According to the alert, terrorists can attack the bus stands in Chandigarh and Mohali.

When he last came to the state on January 5 this year, PM Modi’s cavalcade was grounded, leaving him stranded for 20 minutes on a flyover about 30 km from Hussainiwala. Due to this security breach, his visit was cancelled.

Being extra careful this time, the Punjab Police on Sunday tightened security and carried out intensive checking of vehicles in Mohali in view of the PM’s visit on August 24.

“As part of security arrangements in view of the Prime Minister’s visit on August 24, we are carrying out a special drive under which all vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Besides, random checking at other public places is also being done in the district,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohali, H S Mann.

The police were deployed in strength to conduct checking of public transport vehicles and those entering the district from border. “The vehicles are being checked at state borders and strict vigil is being maintained to check anti-social elements,” he said.

In Chandigarh too, the police strengthened security arrangements and carried out intensive checking of public transport vehicles at inter-state bus terminuses in Sector 43 and Sector 17 on Sunday.

Besides, checking of vehicles at other checkpoints in the city was also being conducted, officials said, adding that security has been strengthened at crowded places, including shopping malls in the city.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility, which is partially functioning at present. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had laid the foundation stone of the centre in December 2013.

Punjab Chief Secretary V K Janjua on Tuesday had visited the site and reviewed the progress of the project. The OPDs of various departments such as surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, preventive oncology, anesthesia and palliative care have started functioning.

