Ahead of PM visit, pro-Khalistan slogans appear at Air Force station

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to New Chandigarh Mullanpur Garibdas), pro-Khalistan slogans were spotted on the wall of Air Force station but the police acted swiftly and erased them. They also sounded an alert.

Sources in the police that they would soon identify the culprits who had done this. The PM is coming to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Research Centre on August 24.

A video allegedly shot by the chief of Sikhs for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was also circulating on social media.