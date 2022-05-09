AGTF arrests notorious criminal, claims thwarted killing attempt

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested a notorious criminal from Kharar and claimed to have thwarted a ‘possible attempt’ of targeted killing. The police, however, did not disclose more details. The accused was arrested from near Nadiala chowk in Kharar.

The accused has been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera of Sindhwan village in Fathegarh Sahib. Guri Shera has a criminal background and including six cases of extortion, Arms Act, snatching and dacoity that have been registered against him in different police stations in the state.

The police also recovered two .30 caliber pistols and one .32 caliber pistol along with 10 live cartridges from his possession.

Giving details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that following reliable inputs that Guri Shera, along with his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Jony of village Malakpur Jatta, Patiala, are indulged in illicit smuggling of weapons, a case was registered against them at Kharar (city) police station.

He said that acting on a tip-off, police teams under the supervision of Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni apprehended Guri Shera and recovered the ammunition.

Bhullar said that during interrogation, Guri disclosed that he used to procure arms and ammunition from states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and was directed by a Europe-based handler to target an individual in an important city of Punjab. Bhullar added that the accused was also paid Rs 1.50 lakh to purchase the arms/ ammunition and logistic support for this purpose. They also used to deliver these weapons to their gang members in Punjab.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police said that further investigations are on to unravel the conspiracy and Guri’s aide Gurpreet Singh alias Jony will also be arrested soon.

An FIR had been registered under sections 25 (7) and (8) of the Arms Act against Guri.