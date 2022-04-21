After Poor response, Mohali refocuses attention on vaccinating 12 to 14-year-olds

Perturbed by the poor response to vaccination in the 12 to 14 age group, the district health department has tied up with schools to administer the vaccine to children on the school premises.

According to the health department, only 371 first doses and five second doses have been administered to beneficiaries from the age group so far.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur told The Indian Express that there are many reasons behind the poor response and that parents’ reluctance to get their children vaccinated is a major one.

“At this time, parents are reluctant and they are confused about whether the other countries would recognise the vaccine should their children go abroad. We have been appealing to the parents to get their kids vaccinated,” she said. Consent of the children’s parents is needed to administer the vaccine, she added.

When asked about the vaccination drives at the schools, Dr Kaur said that they had asked for the schedule of the classes from the District Education Officer and now the drives are being planned according to the school’s schedule.

Dr Kaur said that the examination of non-board classes was yet another why students had not come forward to get jabbed.

“The parents did not give the consent for the vaccination, but now we feel that that with the examination of non-board classes are over, the parents shall give their consent which would increase the numbers,” she said.

According to the health department, a total of 11, 33, 041 first doses have been delivered in the district while a total of 8,40,901 second doses have been administered till now. About 25,826 booster doses have also been given to people above 18 years of age.