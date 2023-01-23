After months of row, Sidhu to resume charge as Mohali mayor today

After a controversial few months facing allegations he had illegally favoured a particular housing society, Amarjeet Singh Sidhu will take back charge as Mohali mayor on Monday. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the removal of Sidhu earlier this week. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sidhu said that he was ‘illegally removed’ by the government adding that he will take charge on Monday.

“The lies were exposed, I will take charge and work for the development of people,” he said. Councillors lodged a complaint with the principal secretary of the local bodies department on August 10, 2022, alleging Amarjeet Sidhu had favoured Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited for the development works. The department issued a showcause notice to the mayor in September. In his reply sent on October 14, the mayor described the complaint against him as “politically motivated” and sought a personal hearing.

On December 31, the Punjab government cancelled Amarjeet Sidhu’s membership from the municipal corporation for alleged violations to favour a society in awarding the development works. Earlier this month, he moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to quash of the order passed by Punjab’s department of local government.

A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj on January 19 granted interim relief to Amarjeet Sidhu and stayed his ‘removal’. The matter is now fixed for hearing on April 20, 2023.

Amarjeet Sidhu, Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi and senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal were expelled by the Congress due to alleged anti-party activities last year.