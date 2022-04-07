After Majithia seeks protection, jail official tell court: ‘security adequate’

A day after SAD leader Bikram Majithia sought protection in jail alleging threat to his life, Patiala jail superintendent told a local Mohali court that the security of the drugs case accused was being taken care of as per rules.

The superintendent of central jail Patiala on Wednesday submitted the status report in connection with an application moved by the SAD leader.

Superintendent, Central Jail, Patiala, on a specific query, stated that he was managing the jail as per rules and every facility as per rules is being provided to the applicant and his security is also being taken care of.

Later, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Sandeep Kumar Singla adjourned the case till April 8 after Majithia filed another application through his counsel.

The court orders noted that the status report has been submitted by Patiala jail superintendent, but added that counsel for the accused has moved another application to bring further facts on record.

“Counsel for the accused/applicant vehemently argued that applicant should be ordered to be shifted to the barrack where he was kept for the last 40 days in order to prevent any harm to him,” the orders read.

Further, the court orders said that the public prosecutor for the state argued that directions have already been given by the court regarding safety of the applicant which are being complied with.

The order stated, “The jail authorities are to act as per Jail Manual and Rules and jail authority has already been directed to ensure safety of the applicant and they are further directed to provide hygienic conditions to the applicant as per Jail Manual and Rules.”

Adjourning the hearing, the court said, “However, I deem it fit to seek specific reply from the prosecution/Superintendent, Central Jail, Patiala to the applications filed by the applicant. For reply to the applications filed by the applicant Bikram Singh Majithia and for consideration thereof to come up on April 8.”