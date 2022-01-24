After hard bargain, PLC manages to get Kharar in its kitty from ally BJP

Captain Amrinder Singh’s party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) managed to secure Kharar Assembly seat after a hard bargain with its ally BJP. The PLC fielded Kamaldeep Saini, a former Congress general secretary and former chairman of Co-operative Bank, from Kharar.

Earlier, the name of Captain’s son Raninder Singh too was making the rounds for this seat.

The PLC was bargaining hard with the BJP to get both Mohali and Kharar seats. The BJP has already announced Sanjeev Khanna as its candidate from Derabassi.

“Congress is not strong in Kharar as the results of the civic body elections show. The party could not get a majority in Nayagaon and Kharar Municipal Committees. In both the civic bodies SAD managed to make their presidents. These two are the major towns in Kharar constituency and most of the voters also come from these two towns. With the PLC announcing its candidate, the contest has become interesting,” a PLC leader said.

Kharar is the second largest constituency in the district after Derabassi with 2,56,437 votes. The Congress’s Jagmohan Singh Kang had lost the seat to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Kanwar Sandhu with a margin of around 2,000 votes. The SAD also managed to get a good share of votes (around 45,000) despite the party fielding the candidates later than its rivals.

The SAD again fielded Ranjeet Singh Gill from Kharar while the AAP has fielded singer-turned-politician Anmol Gagan Mann. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate from the constituency.

The BJP wanted to contest election from Kharar as the party felt that it could get a good share of votes due to its good show at Nayagaon in the civic body elections and the party’s share of votes in Kharar but Captain, who had lost the election from the constituency in 1992, wanted the seat for his party.