Sunday, February 27, 2022
Admin receives 29 calls on Ukraine helpline

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia told The Indian Express that till now they found that as many as 18 people from Mohali are stranded in Ukraine.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
February 28, 2022 1:06:49 am
Indian students standing outside Ukrainian embassy in Kyiv.

The helpline numbers issued by the district administration for those stranded in war-torn Ukraine, received 29 calls till Sunday. The administration had appealed to the relatives of those stranded in Ukraine to contact them so that information could be sent to the Home Department and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia told The Indian Express that till now they found that as many as 18 people from Mohali are stranded in Ukraine. “They all are students, their parents told us that they were safe,” the DC added. Speaking further about the helpline numbers, the admin was monitoring the situation and one may contact on state or district helpline so that list can be forwarded to home department to the MEA.

The district administration on Saturday issued helpline numbers for the relatives and parents of people stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing war.

