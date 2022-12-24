scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Action after video went viral: Son of Nayagaon municipal councillor booked for celebratory firing

Police said that they had not yet figured out where the firing had taken place.


Mohali police have booked the son of Nayagaon Municipal Council’s president Balwinder Kaur — a Shiromani Akali Dal leader — for celebratory firing on Saturday.

Police said that the accused has not been arrested yet.

As per details, the police action came after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, a man was seen firing shots in the air at a wedding function.

“We verified the video and identified the accused as one Parwinder Singh alias Mithu, following which the case was registered,” a police officer said.

The officer said that the case was registered under sections 25(9), and 27 of the Arms Act and section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Mithu.

Police said that they had not yet figured out where the firing had taken place and had lodged the case in the incident on the basis of the video which went viral on social media.

The Punjab government had recently issued orders to register cases against people who made public display of weapons for celebratory firing in an attempt to put an end to the growing gun culture in the state.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:30:22 pm
