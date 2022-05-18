scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
‘Action to be taken against doctors doing private practice’

The civil surgeon said that conducting private practice by a government doctor is against the departmental rules.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 18, 2022 6:59:04 am
If a doctor wants to do private practice, he or she may leave job as a government doctor, the civil surgeon said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur Tuesday warned all the doctors, including senior medical officers posted in government health institutions of the district, that if any doctor was found having a private practice, strict departmental action would be taken against them.

Addressing the doctors at the district hospital, the civil surgeon said that conducting private practice by a government doctor is against the departmental rules. If a doctor wants to do private practice, he or she may leave job as a government doctor. The civil surgeon said, “Government doctors in the district have to do either government jobs or private practice.”

