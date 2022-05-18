‘Action to be taken against doctors doing private practice’

May 18, 2022 6:59:04 am
Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur Tuesday warned all the doctors, including senior medical officers posted in government health institutions of the district, that if any doctor was found having a private practice, strict departmental action would be taken against them.
Addressing the doctors at the district hospital, the civil surgeon said that conducting private practice by a government doctor is against the departmental rules. If a doctor wants to do private practice, he or she may leave job as a government doctor. The civil surgeon said, “Government doctors in the district have to do either government jobs or private practice.”
