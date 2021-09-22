Accessibility, delivery of welfare schemes priorities, says newly appointed Mohali DC Isha Kalia

Accessibility to the public and delivery of government welfare schemes are the top priorities of the newly appointed Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia.

Kalia replaced Girish Dayalan, who was transferred following an administrative rejig, on Tuesday.

Emphasising on grievance redressal mechanism, the new DC said that every district needs a different approach and she will prioritise matters accordingly to redress the woes of people.

She added that accountability will be ensured of all the officers with respect to their work. Talking about the strategy to thwart the probable third wave of Covid-19, she said that she will thoroughly review the action plan of the district and take precautionary measures to contain coronavirus spread.

She stressed upon the delivery of development projects on time and said that laxity will not be tolerated. She added that accountability will be demanded from the district officials to expedite the work of infrastructure and other development projects.

Prior to this, Kalia was given the guard of honor by a contingent of the Punjab Police and she also inspected the parade at the District Administrative Complex. Earlier, the 2009-batch IAS officer was posted as Director General School Education (DGSE). She also held additional charge as secretary, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) and served as special secretary, department of health and family welfare and Deputy Commissioners of Hoshiarpur, Fazilka and special secretary, water supply and sanitation and Additional Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion and Member Secretary Punjab State Women Commission.