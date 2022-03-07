Absence of signals a major cause of snarls in Zirakpur

The lack of traffic signals at various points in Zirakpur are found to be one of the leading causes resulting in long traffic jams. Due to the lack of signals, vehicles get converged at the main light points, where long jams are witnessed every day. Dera Bassi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana issued instructions to the Municipal Council (MC) officials in Zirakpur to install grills to shut some dividers on the main roads and clean the roads to decongest traffic. Tiwana told The Indian Express that she has already passed the instructions to Zirakpur Estate Officer (EO) to ensure the decongestion of roads.

Speaking about the reasons leading to long jams, she said that the heavy flow of traffic in peak hours has remained consistent. “Also, cleanliness is an issue. Patchy roads too hamper the speed of vehicles. So, I am ensuring that is at least taken care of immediately,” she added.

When asked about the installation of more traffic lights in the city, she added that they had already proposed to install traffic lights at some points. She said, “We have taken some immediate steps. The entire stretch of roads needed massive cleaning. That’s done over the weekend. Patchwork, certain repairs, shutting of dividers with grill to stop the crossing over etc.” Manoj Das, a Zirakpur resident told The Indian Express that signals are a must at crucial points to halt the flow of traffic and create smaller windows, for vehicles to be able to pass . “The traffic coming from Patiala towards Zirakpur only halts at the Chatt light point. If the traffic lights are installed at the two or three more points, the speed of the traffic flow would be slowed down,” he said.