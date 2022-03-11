AAP sweeps Mohali, wins all 3 seats

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won all three Assembly seats in Mohali district, with each candidate becoming victorious by a sizeable margin. Veterans like former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, SAD’s N K Sharma and Congress’s Deepinder Dhillon lost to their AAP rivals, with the party accumulating more than 40 per cent of total polled votes in Mohali and Kharar.

Mohali

AAP’s Kulwant Singh defeated former three-time MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu with a margin of 34,097 votes. Kulwant got 77,134 votes while BJP’s Sanjiv Vashisht managed to get 17,020 votes and stood at the third position. SAD’s Parvinder Sohana came fourth with 9,628 votes while Sanjukt Samaaj Morcha’s (SSM) Ravneet Brar could get 2,971 votes.

AAP managed to get 49.7 per cent of all votes while Congress and BJP got 27.73 per cent and 10.9 per cent respectively. The share of None of the above (NOTA) was 0.77 per cent.

After winning the elections, Kulwant Singh said that he shall look into the issue of land grabbing by Balbir Singh. He added that he would work to bring more industries to Mohali to create more jobs for the

youngsters.

Kharar

First-timer Anmol Gagan Mann defeated SAD’s Ranjeet Singh Gill with a margin of 37,885. Mann got 78,273 votes, Gill got 40,388 votes while Congress’s Vijay Sharma Tinku stood third with 25,291 votes.

AAP won 44.3 per cent votes while SAD and Congress got 22.8 per cent and 14.3 per cent votes respectively. The NOTA’s share was 0.42 per cent.

Anmol said that her victory was made possible by her party workers and her father’s support.

“It is the people’s government and we shall continue to work for the welfare of the

people of my constituency,” she said.

Dera Bassi

In Derabassi, AAP’s Kuljeet Singh Randhawa defeated Congress’s Deepinder Singh Dhillon with a margin of 21,721 votes. Two-time MLA N K Sharma was at the third position with 47,731 votes. BJP’s candidate managed to get 26,963 votes.

AAP got 35.1 per cent votes while Congress and SAD got 24.21 and 23.9 per cent votes respectively. The NOTA had a percentage of 0.71.

After winning the elections, Randhawa said that his workers worked dedicatedly and the people had accepted the development model of his party.

“It is all because of the people. I shall fulfil all my promises,” he claimed.

22 candidates get lessvotes than NOTA

As many as 22 candidates got less votes than None of the Above (NOTA) in all three constituencies in the district. A maximum number of 1,412 people used NOTA in Dera Bassi, followed by 1,192 in Mohali and 735 in Kharar.

A total of 40 candidates were in the fray in the district with a maximum of 17 candidates in Kharar, followed by 14 in Kharar and nine in Mohali.

In Mohali, three candidates received less votes than NOTA while in Derabassi 10 candidates had received less votes than NOTA. In Kharar, nine candidates received less votes than NOTA.