Punjab: AAP points to steep rise in water tariff during Congress MLA’s tenure

Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Kulwant Singh said that Sidhu, despite being a minister, could not reduce the rate of water and yet again is misleading the people of Mohali by laying foundation stones at every nook and corner of Mohali.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
January 20, 2022
Kulwant Singh said that Balbir Singh Sidhu is misleading people by laying foundation stones.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that drinking water rates went up in the areas of Sector 76 to 80 during the tenure of former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

AAP candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh,  said that water rates in these given sectors were increased at least five times and residents in these areas were forced to get the same revoked by filing litigation in different courts.

Kulwant Singh said that Sidhu, despite being a minister, could not reduce the rate of water and yet again is misleading the people of Mohali by laying foundation stones at every nook and corner of Mohali. “The promises made by Sidhu in these elections can no longer be trusted,” he said.

