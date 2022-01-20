Mohali: AAP promises probe against Balbir Sidhu if voted to power

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, on Thursday that if his party was voted to power in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, a probe shall be initiated against former Congress Cabinet Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu.

“Balbir Singh Sidhu has taken over the village common lands and handed them over to his relatives to help his brother in collecting money. Sidhu is filling his pockets with the hard-earned money and evading government taxes on a large scale,” Kulwant Singh alleged while addressing locals at Nadiali village of Mohali.

On Thursday, some residents of Nadiali also announced joining the AAP under the leadership of Kulwant Singh.