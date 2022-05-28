A day after demolition drive, bribe finger at Mohali DFO, Conservator of Forests

A day after the forest department removed illegal constructions and planted saplings in Masol and Karoran villages of the district, the Chief Conservator (Hills), Harsh Kumar, on Friday wrote a letter to Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (forests and wildlife) to transfer two officers involved in Thursday’s anti-encroachment drive as a complaint had been received against them.

Kumar said that the complaint was filed by one Devinder Singh Sandhu, who is the director of Worldwide Immigration Services. Devinder, Kumar said, had marked his complaint to the President of the country, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and Punjab Chief Minister. In his complaint, Devinder has alleged that the District Forest Officer (DFO), Guramanpreet Singh, and Conservator of Forest, Vishal Chauhan, had allegedly demanded a bribe from him.

Kumar, in turn in his letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Forests and Wildlife, Raji P Shrivastava, has stated that he had received a complaint against two of his officers, along with a video in which both the officers can be seen discussing about taking money from Devinder. He then goes on to state that prima facie it appears that the video was authentic and hence both the officers be transferred at earliest so that they are not able to influence the probe in the case.

The complainant, Devinder Sandhu, has said that the case against his father, Colonel B S Sandhu (retired) on May 9 at Nayagaon for violations of the Punjab Land Protection Act (PLPA), was allegedly lodged on the behest of DFO, Guramanpreet Singh.

In his complaint he has further stated that a mediator had approached him on the behest of the DFO and during their meeting at a property agent’s office near TDI city on Airport Road, DFO Guramanpreet Singh was also present. During the meeting, he had handed over Rs 2 lakh to the mediator, which he claims was further handed over to the DFO.

Devinder said he had made a video of the entire meeting, which he attached as proof for concerned authorities.

“In the video, the mediator, Harmohinder Singh Hummy, had told me that for the sale of every farm worth Rs 1 crore, the DFO should be given Rs 90 lakh,” the complainant alleged.

Contacted, DFO Guramanpreet Singh told The Indian Express that the allegations against him were false and baseless and he had sent his reply to the department, besides exposing Devender Singh Sandhu for all the illegal constructions he had constructed on forest land.

He also termed the video to be fake and claimed that the footage was doctored by the complainant to defame him.