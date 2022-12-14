9,800 dog bite cases in a year in Mohali, who is to be blamed?

The district administration and the civic body are playing mute spectators as dog bite cases continue to rise in and around Mohali. Around 9,800 cases of dog bites have been reported till November 30 and according to the residents, there are many reasons for this, from garbage being thrown in the open to lack of sterilisation, which come under the purview of the civic body. There have also been reports about how residents with pet dogs are unable to control them in public places like parks.

Mohali city, Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi are among the worst affected areas from where most number of cases have been reported. According to the records of the civil hospital, a total of 9,863 were reported in the district from January 1 to November 30. One of the major reasons for this is said to be the delay in sterlisation of stray dogs. In Mohali, dog sterlisation has not started for the past one year as the civic body has not been able to hire a firm to carry it out. Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi told The Indian Express that they floated tenders some time ago but no firm came forward for the work. “We have been working on this and soon the work will be allotted,” Bedi said.

Also Read | Psychology of a bite: Experts on what prompts dogs to turn hostile towards humans

Former councillor Ashok Jha, while listing out reasons for increasing dog population, said that many eateries in the city throw waste in the open which attract strays. “Nobody keeps a check on eateries throwing waste in open,” Jha said.

Number of dog bite cases per month in Mohali this year. Number of dog bite cases per month in Mohali this year.

Councillor Sukhdev Patwari said that the civic body has failed to implement the rules about keeping pets and many times they receive complaints where pet bite people in public parks. “I have raised the issue in the House meetings but it fell on deaf years,” Patwari alleged.

Narpinder Rangi, another councillor said that there should be a drive to catch strays dogs to control the number of dog bites.

Recently, stray dogs had attacked a 13-year-old boy in Baltana area of Zirakpur and seriously injured him. The dogs attacked when the victim Diljaan was playing outside his home.