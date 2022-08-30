scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

82-year-old found living with dead son’s body in Mohali’s Phase-1 house

Balwant was immediately taken out of the house and moved to civil hospital in Phase VI, where he was admitted for treatment, even as a separate team removed Sukhwinder's body to the same hospital.

One of the neighbours of Balwant told The Indian Express that the last time they spotted either the father or the son outside was around four days ago.

Mohali Police on Monday rescued an 82-year-old man who had been living with his son’s body inside their Phase-1 residence for at least four days and shifted him to a local hospital.

According to investigators, the incident came to light after neighbours called the police control room on Monday to complain about a foul smell emanating in the neighbourhood from the house in which an octogenarian, Balwant Singh, lived with his foster son, Sukhwinder Singh (36).

A police team later rushed to the spot and forced its way into the house and found two people inside. On checking, the team found Sukhwinder dead, and Balwant lying near his son’s body in an extremely sick condition.

Later, some of Balwant’s relatives who live in Mohali’s Phase IV were informed. Kamalpreet Singh, one of the relatives that the police got in touch with, said that the father-son duo used to live alone and preferred not to stay in touch with anyone. He added that Balwant, who retired from the postal department, had adopted Sukhwinder from his sister-in-law. Sukhwinder was divorced and worked as a driver.

“They were absolutely not social and were out of touch with all their relatives. When I came to know about the incident, I rushed to the hospital where I was told that Sukhwinder was dead,” Kamalpreet said.

“Today we noticed a foul smell coming out of their house. They used to stay inside their home and did not talk to anyone in the neighbourhood,” she said.

A second neighbour said that though they did not spot the father or son out often, they started getting suspicious when they failed to spot them buying vegetables or any other essentials in the last four days or so. The last time she saw them, the duo was carrying packed food with them.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Superintendent of Police (city-1) Harinder Singh Mann said that Balwant was found to be unresponsive by their team and shifted to a hospital. “He is still not in a state to tell us anything,” he said. He added that the police were in touch with some of the family members.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:44:07 am
