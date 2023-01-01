8 drink-driving challans issued in Mohali

The district police intercepted 1,027 vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Mohali on Saturday and impounded 12 vehicles and registered two FIRs for different violations.

Officials said that a total of 58 traffic challans were issued for violations including eight drink-driving challans. The police had set up special check posts for drink-driving and checking violations during New Year celebrations.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Garg said that strict arrangements were in place in the district so that nobody created nuisance. He added that traffic challans were also issued. As many as 16 cases of preventive action were reported. The police sealed sensitive locations in the district to cease movement of people. Night clubs and eateries were told to remain open only until 1am.