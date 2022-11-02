60% dip in dengue cases compared to 2021 in Mohali

Mohali has seen a 60 per cent decline in dengue cases this year when compared to 2021. The district health department, however, asked the residents to not lower their guard and follow the guidelines for prevention of the disease. Urging the residents not to panic due to the number of increasing cases, Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and District Epidemiologist Dr Shalinder Kaur said that till now there has been a decrease of about 60 per cent in total number of cases in the district in comparison to 2021.

Sharing the details, senior health officials said that a total of 2,631 cases of dengue were reported from January 1 to October 31 in 2021, while 1,071 cases were reported from January 1 to October 31 this year. Dr Adarshpal Kaur added that a total of 2,260 cases surfaced in October, 2021, alone while 551 cases were reported in October this year.

With regard to the weekly trend in October, a total of 111 cases were reported in Mohali in the first week, 144 cases in the second week, 180 in the third week and 52 cases in the fourth week, which shows a declining in the number of dengue cases. They also said this information should not be taken to mean that precautions should be abandoned, and all precautions should be used to prevent the disease.

Notably, anti-dengue teams consisting of breeding checkers, multi-purpose health workers and health supervisors have been constantly working since March this year. The teams have visited 3,65,956 houses in the district till now and larvae have been found in 11,950 houses. A total of 1,923 violators have been issued challans. The civil surgeon said that Balongi, Badmajra and Zirakpur were identified as high-risk areas where large-scale checking, fogging and awareness activities are being carried out. Dr Shalinder Kaur said residents need to be cautious during November and December too. She asked residents to prevent water stagnantion in their homes and surroundings. She said, “Not all fevers should not be taken as dengue and many are simple fevers that can be treated at home”.