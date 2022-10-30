6-year-old among 3 killed in Mohali accident

Three people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed in an accident on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday on Landran-Chunni road near Jhanjeri village. Police suspect it to be a case of hit-and-run but are also investigating other angles. Those killed were identified as Gurdeep Kaur, her son Sehajpreet Singh (6) and Manpreet Singh. The victims’ bodies were found on the road.

Majaat police post in-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Kamal Taneja said the incident happened between 12 and 1 am, when a caller informed the police control room, following which they took the injured to the GMCH, Sector 32.

S-I Taneja added that the preliminary investigation indicated it to be a case of hit-and-run. An employee of a road side dhaba heard a loud noise and also saw a car leaving the spot, police said.

“We are also looking at the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the cause of death. We also spoke to some locals and the investigation is going on from all angles,” S-I Taneja said.