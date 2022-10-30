scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

6-year-old among 3 killed in Mohali accident

Majaat police post in-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Kamal Taneja said the incident happened between 12 and 1 am, when a caller informed the police control room, following which they took the injured to the GMCH, Sector 32.

S-I Taneja added that the preliminary investigation indicated it to be a case of hit-and-run. (Representational/File)

Three people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed in an accident on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday on Landran-Chunni road near Jhanjeri village. Police suspect it to be a case of hit-and-run but are also investigating other angles. Those killed were identified as Gurdeep Kaur, her son Sehajpreet Singh (6) and Manpreet Singh. The victims’ bodies were found on the road.

Majaat police post in-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Kamal Taneja said the incident happened between 12 and 1 am, when a caller informed the police control room, following which they took the injured to the GMCH, Sector 32.

S-I Taneja added that the preliminary investigation indicated it to be a case of hit-and-run. An employee of a road side dhaba heard a loud noise and also saw a car leaving the spot, police said.

“We are also looking at the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the cause of death. We also spoke to some locals and the investigation is going on from all angles,” S-I Taneja said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflictPremium
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflict
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 12:01:07 am
Next Story

Gangster Deepak Tinu’s aide arrested, was in touch with former Mansa CIA in-charge

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement