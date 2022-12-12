6 booked for cheating as man alleges his ‘firm was taken over’

The district police on Sunday registered an FIR against the directors and other senior employees of Pearce Services Global Private Limited, a subsidiary of Pearce Services LLC, USA, for fraud, criminal breach of trust and forgery. The case has been filed against director Prabjot Khosla, general managers Akash Vashisht, and Arvind Bhatia, IT head, Shalini Sharma, HR manager and other employees for cheating and financial irregularities.

According to the FIR, a complaint was filed by the MD and CEO of Kimoha Technologies Limited, Tarun Sadana who alleged that Pearce Services fraudulently took over his company. Sadana alleged in his complaint that all the accused were employees of Kimoha Technologies during the time when the conspiracy was hatched. The role of two foreign directors of the newly formed subsidiary, Michael Wolf and Benjamin Crick, is also being investigated in the matter.

Sadana also alleged that certain employees of Kimoha Technologies colluded with the clients at Pearce Services and incorporated the new subsidiary company in April 2022, at the address of Kimoha Technologies, Bestech Towers, Mohali, without his knowledge and permission. Sadana further alleged that one of the accused Prabjot Khosla, became the director of the new company while still being on payroll at Kimoha Technologies, drawing a regular salary. Khosla used the office address of Kimoha to register the new company with ESI and PF authorities as well, while the property has been on lease with the complainant since March 2019, it was stated.

Sadana, in his complaint to the police, also alleged that computers, laptops and other accessories worth crores were fraudulently moved out of his office between January to March 2022 through forged gate passes, created on photocopies of letter heads, which were never issued to Bestech Security but were retained by the accused. He said that a fake board meeting was shown as having being held on May 12 at the Kimoha address, with a resolution being passed and signed by two foreign directors of the subsidiary at the Mohali address, when neither of them was in India.

A case was registered under sections of the IPC.