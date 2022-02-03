Mohali: 5,300 polling staff to be deployed at 907 polling booths

The second randomisation of the polling staff to be deployed during the assembly elections was carried out Wednesday at the district administrative complex in the presence of all three general observers, Mohammad Zubair Ali Hashmi, K Mahesh and Ajay Gupta, posted.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Isha Kalia said that the randomisation has been done using the software ‘DISE’ technology of the chief electoral officer. Using this software, she added, the staff was distributed to the returning officers of three assembly constituencies of SAS Nagar district.

Kalia said that 907 polling booths would be set up in the district. In addition, as per the instructions of the

Election Commission of India, 231 polling parties have been kept reserved, whereas 25 per cent of staff has also been kept reserved.

Keeping in view the current Covid-19 instructions, Kali said, training for staff for Kharar assembly constituency will be held at Polytechnic College Khunimajra, for Mohali constituency at Government Model Senior, Secondary School, Phase 3B1 Mohali and for Dera Bassi constituency at Government College Dera Bassi.

The training will be done in three batches on February 6 and February 13. The batches are scheduled from 9.30 am to 11 am 12 noon to 2 pm, and 3 pm to 5 pm.