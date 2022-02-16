50 cases of illegally stored liquor seized from shop in Derabassi

The district police and the excise department Tuesday recovered 50 boxes of liquor illegally stored at a shop in Derabassi. The recovered liquor is said to be worth around Rs 4.20 lakh.

Derabassi Returning Officer-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate, Swati Tiwana, said that authorities got a complaint of illegal liquor storage at the shop after which an FST-5 team was dispatched to the spot. Tiwana further said that the teams tried to contact the shop owner, Jaspreet Singh, and when he failed to respond the search was carried out and the 50 cases were seized. A case under the relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered against the shop owner.