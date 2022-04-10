5 injured, many trapped as part of building collapses

A portion of an under-construction building of a private university located on Airport Road collapsed late on Saturday night, injuring at least five people and leaving several more trapped under the debris.

Rescue workers who rushed to the spot immediately after the incident confirmed that at least five people had been rescued and sent for treatment. Rescue work was on in full swing at the time of filing this report, with officials from the district administration fearing that there might be some casualties.

According to the information received, the incident took place around 11:30 pm after a portion of an under-construction high rise came crashing down.

Sources said that most of those injured or trapped under the debris were labourers who were working at the site when the portion of the building collapsed.

The injured were being taken to Civil Hospital in Phase 6 and GMCH, Sector 32, in Chandigarh.

A police officer told The Indian Express that five people had been rescued and they feared that more might be buried under the debris.

“At this stage, it is difficult to ascertain the loss. But we suspect that there are casualties. The exact reason for teh collapse can only be ascertained after rescue work is over and an investigation is launched. Right now, we are focussing our energies on taking care of the injured,” the officer added.

Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurjeet Pal Singh, said that policemen had been deployed at the spot.