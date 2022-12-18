49-year-old ITBP personnel dies in accident in Zirakpur

A 49-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel was killed in a road accident in Zirakpur.

The accident had happened on Zirakpur-Ambala road on late Friday night.

The victim was identified as Kuldeep Singh. The accident took place when Kuldeep Singh was going from Zirakpur towards Ambala and when he reached near Royal Estate on the flyover.

A car hit Kuldeep’s car from the rear side due to which his car swerved to the other side of the road where another vehicle coming from the opposite side hit Kuldeep’s vehicle.

Kuldeep Singh was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to Dhakoli hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Zirakpur police has registered a case under relevant sections and investigation has been started.