Mohali: 4 killed as tipper truck hits autorickshaw

Four persons were killed in a road accident near Sohara village ,on Kharar-Kurali road. One woman is said to be in a serious condition. The accident occurred Friday night when a tipper truck hit an auto-rickshaw. Police have registered a case against the truck driver.

According to the information, the accident happened when the victims were coming towards Kharar to board a train to go to their native place in Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh.

The police officials said that the victims were identified as Surajpati, Mahipal and Sonu, who worked as labourers.

The auto driver was identified as Ravinder Kumar while the person severely injured was identified as Bimla.

“They had to board a train to go to their native place. The truck hit the auto from the rear, killing Surajpati on the spot. The other four victims were taken to Kharar civil hospital where three were declared dead,” he said.

The SHO further said that the truck driver was arrested and the truck was seized. The bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem.