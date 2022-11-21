4 co-op society office-bearers held for forging signatures of farmers

Mullanpur police arrested four office bearers of a cooperative housing society on Sunday for cheating and forgery. They were identified as Suresh Kumar Bajaj, president of the Indian Co-operative House Building Society, Palheri, Ashish Kumar, vice president, Ajay Sehgal, secretary and Rajesh Girdhar, treasurer of the society.

The case was registered after an inquiry was conducted by Mohali police, after allegations that the accused had forged the signatures of farmers for change of land use (CLU). Karamjeet Singh, a farmer of Palheri village had lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in February 2020 alleging that his signatures were forged by some people including a notary for CLU so that his land could be further sold.

The complainant alleged that apart from him, the signatures of 14 other farmers were also forged by the accused so that the CLU could be secured from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the land could be further sold for higher prices. All the four accused were arrested by the police and further investigation was on.

An inquiry was conducted by SP (Investigation) following which an FIR was registered under Section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 472 (Whoever makes or counterfeits any seal, plate or other instrument for making an impression, intending that the same shall be used for the purpose of committing any forgery) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).