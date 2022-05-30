4 booked after AAP workers report illegal sand mining

May 30, 2022 6:13:47 am
Sohana police have booked four people, including the sarpanch of Shampur village, for allowing illegal sand mining from the village’s shamlat land (village common land). The case was registered after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers informed the mining department who then conducted a raid. Those booked were identified as Charanjit Kaur- the sarpanch of Shampur village, Inderjeet Singh, Devi Dayal and Gurjant Singh; all are residents of the village.
The mining inspector told The Indian Express that the department had received a complaint from the AAP workers and when he visited the village, he found that the sand being dumped at the shamlat land was being carried away illegally. “The complainants had also made a video of the sand being transported illegally. I along with my team visited the village and found that illegal mining had taken place,” he added. The mining department lodged a complaint with Sohana police following which a case was registered.
