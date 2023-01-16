4 arrested with 3 pistols, 6 live cartridges

The Mohali district police Sunday arrested four people and recovered three pistols and six cartridges in two separate cases.

In the first case, the Dera Bassi police arrested two persons and recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from them on Sunday. Those arrested were identified as Guramrit Singh and Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 67 in Mohali. Both the accused were arrested from near Jawaharpur village where a police team had set up a check post.

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that the accused were stopped by the police and Guramrit Singh started posing as a police personnel. Both the accused were produced in the court of a duty magistrate and remanded in two-day police custody. Police recovered a .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges from the accused. “On checking, he showed an identity card which was found to be fake,” ASP Ahluwalia said.

A case under Sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Dera Bassi police station.

The Matour police arrested two people and recovered two pistols of .32 bore and three live cartridges from them. Those arrested were identified as Harinder Singh, a resident of Rurka village in Ludhiana, and Mandeep Singh, a resident of Chappar village in Ludhiana. The accused were roaming in Sector 71 in a car with its number plates covered when the police arrested them.

According to the police, a team of the Matour police was present in Sector 71 and received an input that some youths were roaming in a car with its number plates covered with a duct tape.

“They were in a car and we had an input that they were planning something. Our team intercepted the vehicle and arrested the accused,” a police officer said.

The police registered a case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Matour police station against both the accused.