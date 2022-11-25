scorecardresearch
35-year-old woman found murdered with her throat slit

The incident had happened between 4:30 pm and 5.30 pm while the victim was at her home. (Representational Photo)

A 35-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit in Baltana area of Zirakpur on Thursday evening. The neighbour of the victim is said to be the prime suspect who has fled.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Gayatri. The incident had happened between 4:30 pm and 5.30 pm while the victim was at her home.

The victim’s mother-in-law, Rajeshwari, told the police that she was living with her son Bahadur and daughter-in-law in a rented home at Baltana. She said that she had left her home for some work around 4.30 pm and when she went out, she received a call from her son.

“My son told me that Gayatri was not responding to his calls. Then I returned home and found the doors of our room locked. I broke open the door and found Gayatri lying on the bed,” Rajeshwari told the police.

She told the police that she suspected that her neighbour had murdered his daughter-in-law. The police found that one of victim’s neighbours was missing and his last phone location was traced to Ambala.

The family has been living at Baltana for the past sometime. The victim’s husband, Bahadur, works in the furniture market while she was a housewife.

Zirakpur DSP Bikram Brar said that they had launched an investigation and were yet to ascertain the cause of the murder. Their teams were working to trace the culprits.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 07:35:05 am
Slapped, insulted in front of kids by father, man dies by suicide

