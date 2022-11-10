scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

35 cases under Arms Act in Mohali district this year so far, 17 last year

As many as 61 accused have been arrested by the police this year under the Arms Act while last year 22 accused were arrested by the police

As many as 61 accused have been arrested by the police this year under the Arms Act while last year 22 accused were arrested by the police.

The district police has noticed a steep rise in the recovery of illegal weapons and arrest of the accused. Police officials said that in the coming days, more recoveries could be made.

According to the police records, a total of 35 cases under the Arms Act were registered in the district from April 1 to November 9 this year while 17 cases were registered last year in the same time period.

Small weapons, including pistols and revolvers, are giving a headache to the police.

A total of 93 pistols were recovered this year (from April 1 to November 9). As many as 432 live cartridges were recovered with 16 magazines and one magazine of AK 47. Last year, a total of 26 revolvers and pistols were recovered in the district along with 125 cartridges and one air gun.

Out of 93 small weapons which include revolvers and pistols, the police found that 70 were supplied by the same syndicate in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that there is a rise in the recovery of weapons and they are working on the gangs involved in this illegal business.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 09:16:39 am
