3 towers damaged, Mohali grapples with power crisis

A major power crisis erupted in Mohali on Friday, with outages being reported from almost all major towns of the district, including New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), Kharar and Mohali. Power could not be restored in most parts of Zirakpur due to three electric towers staying damaged even after 48 hours.

In New Chandigarh, residents complained that there was no power since 11 pm on Thursday. Power was restored in most of the areas only after 4 pm.

Ram Singh, a resident of Abhipur village in New Chandigarh told The Indian Express that there was no power supply for the last 18 hours, which led people to face many difficulties. He added that people had to suffer a lot due to this.

“There was rain which reduced the temperature, but otherwise it was crisis for the residents living in New Chandigarh area,” Ram Singh said.

In Zirakpur, there was no power supply for the last 48 hours due to damage in three electric towers. Two towers were repaired temporarily by Powercom and power was restored in some areas in Zirakpur by 6 pm on Friday.

Jasbir Singh, a lawyer in Mohali, said that residents in many areas of Zirakpur had to face problems due to power crisis. He added that hundreds of people had to book the hotel rooms and also use generator sets. Jasbir Singh added that he had also seen queues at fuel stations as hotel owners had to buy fuel to run generator sets.

“It was not only the power situation, I saw long queues at fuel stations as well. When I enquired, I found that many hotel owners had contacted the fuel stations for supplying diesel to them to run their generator sets. It led to another crisis in the town,” he claimed.

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO had also visited Zirakpur and assured the residents that power supply will be restored to the entire town. When asked about the damage to electric towers, the minister said that it had happened due to rust and the towers were very old.

In Mohal, a power department official said that power has been restored in most areas on Friday. Supply was affected in the city due to a fire which broke out in the power department’s office in Phase 1 on June 14.