3 shop owners among 4 booked for selling spurious ghee

The Matour police booked four persons, including three shopkeepers, for selling adulterated desi ghee.

Police also recovered ghee from the shops which were being run in Matour village.

According to the police, the raid was conducted by a team of Matour police station, after receiving a complaint from Speed Search and Security agency’s Chandigarh Operations Manager Chander Sekhar.

In his complaint Chander Sekhar said that he had come to Matour village to conduct a survey for Patanjali brand and found that adulterated desi ghee of the brand was being sold at three shops in the village.

Police registered a case against three shopkeepers identified as Vijay Sachdeva, Sandeep Kumar and Taranjeet Singh, and their supplier Akash Kumar under sections 63 and 65 of the Copyrights Act.