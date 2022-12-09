3 out of 4 missing children recovered

Three out of four children who went missing from Kakrali village near Dera Bassi were recovered by the police on Thursday. The fourth child is yet to be recovered.

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said that the three children were recovered from Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh. She added that the fourth child had left the place from where the other three were recovered.

Four children were identified as Vishal (14), Deepesh Pal (9), Dilkush (9) and Satvir Singh (10). Vishal is yet to be recovered.

The family members of the missing children told the police that they had left their house on Wednesday afternoon and did not return. Except for Vishal, all the other three children study in a government school at Kakrali village.

ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said that they had also registered a case on the complaint of Satvir’s father Gurdeep Singh.

The case had been registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code. It had come to light that Vishal had taken other three children by luring them to take to Chandigarh.