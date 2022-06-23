3-day training meet on data collection begins

With an aim to impart training to the field staff so that they are fully equipped with all the concepts and technicalities required for data collection, a three-day regional training conference organised by regional office, Mohali, commenced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, National Statistical Office, a field operation division of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, will launch the 79th round of SE survey on comprehesive annual modular survey (CAMS) and survey on AYUSH on July 1. The month-long survey will conclude on July 30.

The survey on AYUSH is first of its kind and is being conducted on the request of the Ministry of AYUSH. CAMS is being conducted to compile high frequency socio-economic indicators and also to monitor sustainable development goals. In this survey, data will be collected on awareness of AYUSH, expenditure on AYUSH treatment, penetration of AYUSH, information on formal education, access to some basic amenities, monthly household consumption expenditure, knowledge regarding use of ICT, etc., using digital mode of data collection.

Rajnish Mathur, Deputy Director General, Regional Office, Mohali, welcomed the participants and briefed the objectives of the surveys.